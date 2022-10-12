Centre Forms 4-member Committee To Probe WHO Report On Kids' Deaths Linked To Cough Syrups

The government has set up an investigation team to look into the report sent by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with respect to the death of the 66 children in Gambia and its connection with the cough syrups manufactured at a unit in Haryana, said official sources on October 12. The sources added that action has been taken against Maiden Pharmaceuticals after WHO connected the death of 66 children in Gambia to the four cough syrups manufactured at the company’s Haryana facility.

A lab report with regard to the event is still awaited, said sources. “Government is on alert mode and has formed a four-member expert committee to investigate the report sent by WHO. The production of cough syrups by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been suspended and a lab report is awaited,” stated official sources.

The four-member committee of technical experts include - Dr. Y. K Gupta Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines; Dr Pragya D. Yadav, NIV, ICMR, Pune; Dr Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology, NCDC, New Delhi; and A. K. Pradhan, JDC(I), Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Haryana orders total suspension of production at Maiden Pharmaceuticals

After the WHO report on Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Haryana government ordered a production shutdown at the company’s Sonepat-based facility in the state. The company was also issued a show-cause notice after 12 violations were found at its manufacturing plant.

State Health Minister Anil Vij told ANI on October 12, Wednesday, "The samples of three drugs of the Sonepat-based pharmaceutical company that were mentioned by WHO, have been sent to Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata. The report is yet to come. We will take action only after the report comes. After a joint inspection by Central and State officials, 12 violations were found in the manufacturing facility. ... It has been decided to shut total production. We have sent a notice in this regard."

WHO informs CDSCO about medicine contamination

As per official sources, WHO had informed Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on September 29 that children had died and they were providing technical assistance to Gambia.

According to WHO, the contributing factor to the deaths of the children might be the use of medicines (Promethazine Oral Solution BP, KOFEXNALIN Baby Cough Syrup, MaKOFF Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup), manufactured and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals located in Sonepat, Haryana. According to WHO, these medicines may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock