Centre Forms Committee On MSP As Promised; Zero Budget And Natural Farming To Be Promoted

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on July 18 stated that a committee has been constituted to make Minimum support price (MSP) more effective and transparent for the farmers. The committee will also aim to promote changing crop patterns and Zero-budget based farming, considering the changing needs of the country.

The Ministry also announced that the Committee is likely to consist of representatives of Central government, state governments, farmers, agro-scientists and economists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee, while withdrawing the farm laws a few months ago which led to huge riots, and that promise has now been fulfilled by the Centre.

The Members of the Committee

Sanjay Agrawal, a former secretary for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' welfare, will be the committee's chairman. Ramesh Chand, a member of the NITI Aayog and renowned Agricultural Economist, will be a member of the committee.

Agricultural economists C S C Shekhar of the Institute of Economic Growth and Sukhpal Singh, professor of the Centre for Management in Agriculture at IIM Ahmedabad have joined the committee. Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, a recipient of a national award, will be a member of the committee.

The committee will also include farmers' representatives, with three members to join from the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, the coalition of 45 Indian farmers' unions. Along with that, five members from other farmer organisations have also been named in the committee.

Two representatives of the Farmers cooperative will also join the committee and the Senior member of the commission for Agricultural Costs and prices will also be a part of the committee.

Three senior members of Agricultural universities/institutions have also been named on the committee. The Indian government will have five representatives, including secretaries for the Ministries of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Agricultural Research and Education, and Director General (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), as well as the Ministries of Food and Public Distribution, Cooperation, and Textiles.

State government representatives on the committee will include additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, or commissioners of agriculture from the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha.

The Joint Secretary for Crops will represent the Ministry of Agriculture as a member secretary on the committee.

The Aim of the Committee

The committee will work towards making MSP available to the farmers by making the system more transparent and more effective.

With a view to ensure higher value to farmers by getting remunerative prices of their produce, the committee will also look to strengthen the Agricultural Marketing System in the country.

Natural farming is also a key area that the committee plans to work on. The committee will consider "Suggestion for programmes and schemes for value chain development, protocol validation and research for future needs and support for area expansion under the Indian Natural Farming System," the statement from the ministry added.

The committee will attempt to make Krishi Vikas kendars (KVKs) and other research and development institutions as knowledge centres and also introduce natural farming system and skill development courses in the curriculum at Universities and other institutions. A chain of laboratories will also be set up to certify the products produced via natural farming.

The group will discuss crop diversification by charting current trends, formulating a strategy to diversify them, and incentivise them by guaranteeing fair pricing for crop sales. According to the ministry, micro irrigation programmes are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI