Centre Forms COVID-19 Help Desk To Monitor & Swiftly resolve International Trade Issues

Shortly after India received support from its neighbouring nations to battle the unprecedented health crisis, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday informed that the Centre has set up a COVID-19 help desk. The Union Minister informed this help desk will help to monitor and swiftly resolve issues arising in international trade. "For timely support & information on import & export queries, the trade community can access the help desk," Piyush Goyal added.

Govt. has set up a COVID-19 help desk to monitor & swiftly resolve issues arising in international trade.



For timely support & information on import & export queries, the trade community can access the help desk:



The circular shared by the Union Minister read, "The Department of Commerce, Government of India and DGFT have undertaken to monitor the status of export and import and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of surge of COVID-19 cases." The circular further informed that the DGFT has accordingly operationalised a COVID-19 Help Desk to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of International Trade.

COVID-19: Support pours in from US, UK, EU, France & Germany

As India battles the unprecedented health crisis as the COVID-19 second wave grips the country, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPE kits and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in. On Sunday, the United States agreed to send essential raw materials to India required for manufacturing anti-Coronavirus vaccines.

United States

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly Coronavirus crisis. Stating that just as India had sent assistance to the US early in the pandemic, Joe Biden said, "We are determined to help India in its time of need." The President was spending his weekend at his home in Delaware but is believed to be following up on the developments in India.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

The U.S. is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India—including its courageous healthcare workers. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 25, 2021

United Kingdom

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that "vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is being supplied to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus." Shipment is expected to reach India by Tuesday. Johnson recently cancelled his India visit due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

France

France has offered to send a ‘significant amount of oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days to help the country deal with the COVID-19 crisis there. The assistance will also include ventilators, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

Macron also sent a message of solidarity to India facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. "France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support," the President assured.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also lend her support to India amid the health crisis. Merkel said on Sunday that her government was preparing emergency aid for India as the country grapples with a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases.

"To the people of India, I want to express my sympathy for the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

EU

Besides, European Union (EU) has also agreed to support India. The European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is seeking to supply oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from New Delhi.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The EU executive is already coordinating with EU countries that are ready to provide urgently needed oxygen and medicine rapidly," European Commission for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed solidarity with India and offered to support the country fight the crisis.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,69,60,172 positive cases, out of which, 1,40,85,110 have successfully recovered and 1,92,311 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,49,691 new cases, 2,17,113 fresh recoveries and 2,767 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the country is 12,9811.

