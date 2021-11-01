Centre Forms Expert Team To Monitor Dengue Situation In Delhi: Sources

The Union Ministry of Health will form an expert team to monitor the rise in dengue cases in Delhi, according to news agency ANI. This comes after a review meeting on the dengue situation in the country, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, held in the national capital on Monday, November 1. According to ANI sources close to the situation, school-based awareness campaigns will be performed, as well as fast testing for the vector-borne disease in Delhi.

"Union Ministry of Health is monitoring dengue cases in Delhi and other states closely. An expert team will do detailed planning with the Delhi Government to monitor the dengue cases, awareness campaigns will also be run in schools. Necessary speed testing will be conducted," news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying. To increase dengue testing in Delhi, the Centre has instructed the Delhi government to purchase dengue NS1 ELISA testing kits.

According to the reports, 200 homes will be identified as having been touched by the dengue outbreak, and teams will be dispatched. Human resources will be diverted from those working on COVID for the same reason, the report stressed. In response to an increase in dengue cases, private hospitals in the national capital are either adding beds or canceling surgery to accommodate dengue patients.

With the escalating number of dengue cases, which has now surpassed 1,000, the government and private hospitals in Delhi have increased the number of beds and other medical services available. As the COVID cases in Delhi reduced, the rise in Dengue fever patients has become a worry for healthcare personnel.

Dengue made Notifiable Disease under Epidemic Diseases Act

Meanwhile, the Epidemic Diseases Act has recognised vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria as notifiable diseases, according to an official release. As a result of the statement, all hospitals are required to report any such cases to the government. Based on data provided by hospitals, areas where vector-borne diseases are spreading will be identified and declared 'infected' or 'dangerous.' Individuals or institutions detected failing to take required precautions or failing to disclose cases to authorities will suffer legal repercussions, according to the statement.

