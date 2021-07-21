Last Updated:

Centre Forms Scheme Covering Extensive Measures For Welfare Of Beggars In Major Cities

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on July 20 released a scheme called 'SMILE' to support marginalized individuals engaged in the act of begging.

Centre releases new scheme for beggars

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on July 20 released a scheme called SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) which would extensively work on the welfare of beggars. The scheme will have a subscheme 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons Engaged in the Act of Begging’ and will cover welfare measures for people engaged in the act of begging. The scheme would require the support of  State/UT Governments/Local Urban Bodies, Voluntary Organizations, Community Based Organizations (CBOs), institutions and others for sound implementation.

The information was released by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.                                                                                           

Key highlights of the scheme 

  • The scheme, SMILE, aims to support marginalized individuals engaged in the act of begging and will include a sub-scheme aiming to rehabilitate beggars. 
  • The scheme takes the parameters of rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, basic documentation, education, skill development, economic linkages and so on into consideration. 
  • The pilot project has been initiated in 10 cities namely Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ahmadabad.

Under the scheme, the existing shelter homes available with the State/UT Governments and Urban local bodies for relocation of the persons engaged in the act of Begging will be utilised. In case of non-availability of shelter homes, new dedicated places for those people will be set up by given authorities. 

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has also initiated pilot projects on comprehensive rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging in ten cities namely Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ahmadabad. State Governments/UTs/Local Urban Bodies and Voluntary Organizations are helming these pilot projects in the major states. Several in-depth measures like survey and identification, mobilization, basic hygiene and medical facilities, providing basic documentation, counselling, rehabilitation, education, skill development and sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging have been undertaken under these pilots.

Funds allocated by the Centre under this scheme are as follows:

  1. 2021-22 - Rs 50 crore
  2. 2022-23 - Rs 33 crore
  3. 2023-24 - Rs 33 crore
  4. 2024-25 - Rs 33 crore
  5. 2025-26- Rs 33 crore

A total of Rs 182 crore has been allocated under the scheme. 

