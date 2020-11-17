Centre Forms Teams To Inspect Private Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Patients In Delhi

Central government on Monday, November 16 announced that 10 multi-disciplinary teams have been constituted to visit private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The multi-disciplinary teams will monitor compliance with various directions issued by the Centre and the Delhi government to contain the spread of coronavirus.



The teams will start their visits immediately and will submit their reports within two days, according to a Union Home Ministry order. It further stated that the multi-disciplinary teams are being appointed to visit all private hospitals in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to check the status of compliance with various directions issued by the Union Ministry of Health for testing and treating of COVID-19 patients and the state government to contain the spread of the pandemic.



As per reports, the teams were set up as per the decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The teams are given the task of visiting about 114 private hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients and an additional team has also been constituted and kept as a reserve, according to the order.

Furthermore, the teams will monitor whether the availability of wards and ICU beds, as per the Delhi government orders, is being displayed on a real-time basis by the hospital through LED and through Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government and that the private hospitals are thoroughly observing the COVID-19 discharge policy as mandated by the central government. The other terms of reference include RT-PCR testing capacity, capacity utilisation and turnaround time of test report etc.

MHA steps up COVID measures in Delhi

At least 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from the paramilitary forces are on their way from different parts of the country to serve the people of Delhi which is facing a manpower shortage amid the rise of COVID-19 infections. A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to rev up the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, several meetings were held on Monday in different wings of the government here for the smooth implementation of his 11 directives.

Seventy-five doctors and 250 paramedics will join the health workers of Delhi to handle the COVID-19 patients as early as possible, said an official privy to the development. The doctors and paramedics of the paramilitary forces are coming from as far as Assam and Tamil Nadu besides Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, etc.

