Centre Gives Mega Push To Enhance Defence Sector; Approves Proposals Worth Rs 28,732 Cr

As India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas today and remembers the sacrifice of the brave soldiers who won Kargil war in 1999, the Central Government on Tuesday accorded the acquisition of Bullet Proof Jackets with Indian Standard BIS-VI level of protection, to minimise the causality of forces on LAC, LoC, and in close combats during counter-terrorism.

The Centre has given approval for the induction of 4 lakh close-quarter battle carbines to combat the current complex paradigms of conventional and hybrid warfare at LAC and the eastern border. The PM Modi government has also accorded procurement of Autonomous Surveillance and Armed drones- Drone Swarm, to augment the Indian Army capabilities.

The Defence Acquisition Council meeting held today accorded AoN for Capital Acquisition Proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crores under Buy (Indian IDDM) & Buy (Indian) categories giving a further boost to self-reliance in Defence. https://t.co/1hGNMfJogp — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting held on Tuesday where acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Capital Acquisition Proposals of the Armed Forces of Rs 28,732 crores were accorded by the DAC under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories.

For a major boost to the indigenous manufacturing of gas turbine generators, the DAC approved the Navy’s proposal to procure an upgraded 1250KW capacity Marine Gas Turbine Generator for power generation application onboard Kolkata class of ships through Indian Industry. The DAC also approved the proposal of procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) with 60% IC, to enhance the security in the coastal region of the country.

Rajnath Singh & Tri-services Chiefs Pay Homage To Kargil Bravehearts

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the tri-services chiefs namely the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives serving the country in a wreath-laying ceremony at National War Memorial, Delhi. Defence Minister tweeted on his official Twitter handle about the wreath laying ceremony on 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas today and said, 'The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice'.