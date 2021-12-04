Centre Gives Nod For Manufacture Of Over 5 Lakh AK-203 Assault Rifles In UP's Amethi

In an endeavour to boost self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing, the central government has approved the plan for the production of over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles at Korwa in Amethi. This 'Make In India' endeavour is being carried out in partnership with Russia and reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defence sector, an official statement read.

"The project will provide business opportunities to various MSMEs and other defence industries for the supply of raw materials and components, which will lead to the generation of new employment opportunities. The project marks a significant stride towards making Uttar Pradesh a key contributor to the ascendant defence manufacturing prowess of India," it added.

All about AK203 Assualt Rifles

The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK203 Rifles will replace in-service INSAS Rifle inducted over three decades back. AK-203 Assault Rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are lightweight, robust and easy to use Modern Assault Rifles with proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in Counter Insurgency/Counter-Terrorism operations.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose Joint Venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL) and has been created with erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and Kalashnikov of Russia. The rifles will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.

India, Russia to ink deal on supply of AK-203 rifles

Meanwhile, India and Russia are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi on December 6. The deal between India and Russia is worth Rs 5,000 crores and out of the 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the initial 7,00,000 will include Russia-made components.

Following that, other rifles will be produced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in India, with the transfer of technology. The rifles will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.