Centre Gives Nod To COVID Vaccination At Home For Differently-abled People

In an important development, the Health Ministry on Thursday made it clear that people with special needs, or with disabilities or differently-abled and those who have issues with their free movement, will be vaccinated at their respective homes following the standard operating procedures (SOP).

People who are left behind in administering the vaccines or failing to reach the vaccination centres due to issues like restricted mobility, special needs or disability, will now be benefitted from the initiative, informed Niti Aayog Member (health) - Dr V K Paul - during a weekly presser.

Centre's bid to vaccinate people with restricted movement

"Those who do not have enough mobility that they can be brought to the vaccine centres, or if someone has a disability or some special needs, we have made a provision of at-home vaccination for them," Dr Paul said adding that the vaccination at home will be effective, safe, nurturing and will be administered under supervision and following the SOP.

"Our teams are active. The state government, district administration and municipal corporations have been made aware of the initiative," Paul added. The Government of India has drafted a notice for the states in this regard on September, 22.

"The coming months are being termed as 'risky period' by experts"

The Niti Aayog member warned all to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in the coming days and amid the upcoming festivities. "I would like to echo the message that we cannot afford to be careless in the coming days. If we fail to follow the COVID guidelines the situation will deteriorate. We request everyone to be aware during the coming months that are being termed as 'risky period' by experts," Paul stated urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Centre discourages mass gathering, non-essential travel

"We are making every effort for the vaccination programme and we will strive hard as a nation to ensure no one is left behind," Paul maintained while spotlighting that India has achieved the milestone of administering vaccination to 66% of its adult population by at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Health Ministry stated that the vaccination initiative eyes to be impartial and citizen-centric and keeping in mind the same, the decision has been taken to reach to those who are not able to turn up to the vaccination centres. The Ministry discouraged mass gatherings and non-essential travel, whether be it related to festivities or holidays for the next few months citing the number of festivals coming up in the next few days.

Image: ANI/PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE