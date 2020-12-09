Centre Gives Nod To Rs 22,810 Crore ABRY Scheme, Extends Optical Fibre To Lakshadweep

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended its underwater optical fibre network scheme between mainland Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands. While addressing a press conference, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep had been approved in the Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

This comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fibre cable project between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Island in August. The Centre aims to connect 6 lakh villages to the optical fibre network in one year.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana approved

Focusing on employment generation, the Union Cabinet additionally approved the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana at an expenditure of Rs. 1,584 crores for the current financial year. This will be applicable at Rs.22,810 crores for the entire Scheme period i.e. 2020-2023 and is said to benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

Apart from this, extending telecom facilities in rural and remote areas of the north-east, the Cabinet also approved USOF Scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region. Under this project, mobile coverage will be extended to 2374 uncovered villages in the target regions.

Cabinet launches PM- WANI

Earlier in the day, in a massive announcement, the Union Cabinet announced its decision to launch PM- Wi-fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) to unleash a massive wi-fi network in the country. "Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it," announced Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Terming it as the next big step to fuel 'digital revolution' in India, the Union Minister announced that anyone could log on to the internet using the Wi-Fi provided by the PDOs, which would help bring India's entire population of 1.3 billion online. “The application will be available on the App Store or Google Play Store. There will be automatic digital authentication. It will be available on the government’s website as well. We will also spread awareness through newspapers,” he added.

