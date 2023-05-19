Centre's Ordinance Gives Power Back To Delhi LG, Clips Kejriwal Govt's Wings

The Union government has passed an ordinance to give greater powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor escalating the fight between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ordinance comes after a Supreme Court verdict ruled that the Delhi government had certain powers in the absence of a law on the state. The Ordinance suggests that an authority will be set up which will be known as National Capital Civil Service Authority which will exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it. It will comprise the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory as the chairman, Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and others. The ordinance also says all matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting.

According to the ordinance, the central government may make rules to provide for the matters like the tenure of office, salaries and allowances, provident funds, powers, duties, functions of officers etc. This comes after the apex court had ruled on Thursday the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services, except for public order, police and land.

"This would statutorily balance the interest of the nation with the interest of the Union Territory of Delhi in administration of the capital by giving purposeful meaning to the manifestation of democratic will of people reposed both in the Central Government as well as the GNCTD," the ordinance read.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 said there is need to promote national interests without compromising on the democratic aspirations of the residents of Delhi.