Centre Gives Two Month Extension To Delimitation Commission Amid Uproar Over J&K Draft

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday, February 21, gave a two months extension to the Delimitation Commission which is working on the demarcation of boundaries of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Issuing a notice, the Centre made amendments in its previous notification by extending the Commission's time from two years, to two years and two months.

The decision follows the protest lodged by regional parties against the commission's proposed delimitation report. The Jammu & Kashmir Congress on the other hand has claimed that the draft report has been prepared at the 'BJP office'. People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - an amalgam of five mainstream J&K political parties is expected to meet on February 23 to discuss the draft.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2022 (33 of 2002), the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O 1015(E) dated the 06th March 2020 namely:- In the said notification, in paragraph 2, for the words, 'two years', the words, 'two years and two months', shall be substituted," the notice read.

Delimitation Commission assigns 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir

The Delimitation Commission’s draft on the renewed electoral map which was made public a few days ago, stirred a conversation in the province after the commission assigned 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring 24 seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the seats of the UT's Assembly will increase to 90 from 83. Jammu region will get six new seats, while the Kashmir region will add one extra seat. Similarly, nine and seven seats are likely to be reserved for people from the ST and SC communities. At least 10 Assembly seats with a population of less than 1 lakh have been proposed.

Most of the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the draft outrightly and alleged that the panel has not followed the parameters while proposing the electoral map.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs has nominated five Lok Sabha MPs from J&K - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and BJP's Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore - as associate members of the panel.