'Centre Going All Out To Construct Model Cooperative Village Programme,' Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is going all out to construct Model Cooperative Villages across the country.

"The Model Cooperative Village (MCV) programme is being implemented in Gujarat on a pilot project basis and its implementation across the country will be considered, based on the outcome of the pilot project," he said.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Gujarat State Cooperative Bank have formed the MCV programme in collaboration.

The program began on April 10, 2022, at Bavla village of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat and was also piloted in six other selected villages in the state, which are Adroda and Rethal (Ahmedabad), AdarajMoti and IsanpurMota (Gandhinagar), Pipero (Dahod) and Kolithad (Rajkot), by NABARD with support of other stakeholders.

Shah said, "The aim of the MCV programme is to create ‘Atmanirbhar Gaon’ (self-reliant villages) through the vision of ‘Sahakaar se Samridhi'."

The objective is to adopt a Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) centric, household-oriented approach to ensure the provision of livelihood opportunities to at least two members of each household, aiming at enhancing the production per unit per establishment, he added.

He further said, "Implementation of the programme in other states would be considered by NABARD after studying the outcome of the pilot projects in Gujarat."

"The NABARD is playing a pivotal role in coordination between different stakeholders such as the Government of Gujarat, Cooperative Banks (GStCB/ DCCBs), Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), etc., in facilitating saturation of all possible eligible schemes and initiatives of the Government and other stakeholders," the Home Minister said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Co-operation is also a very big medium of self-reliance in the village. It has the energy of a self-reliant India.”

About Model Cooperative Village

The Model Cooperative Village is being made in order to curb all such challenges that come in between the development of the country.

The major objective behind MCV is to bring progress in villages pertaining to factors such as infrastructure development, livelihood promotion, health and education, banking and insurance services, and delivery of public services.

The other motive is to get governance to the houses of people by flourishing the outreach programmes through the help of trained volunteers and experts in administration.

