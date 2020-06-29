Boosting 'Make In India', Govt Allows Export Of 50 Lakh PPE Medical Coveralls Per Month

The Centre on Monday announced an amendment made to the export policy of the Personal Protection Equipment. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the amendment will boost the 'Make in India' exports as the government has now allowed monthly export quota of 50 lakhs of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19.

"A monthly quota of 50 Lakh PPE medical coverall for COVID-19 units has been fixed for issuance of export licenses to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coverall for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice", the circular by the government stated.

Boosting Make in India exports, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh. pic.twitter.com/qpebJvqXuy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 29, 2020

The circular by the government also said: "In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act 1992 (No.22 of 1992), as amended, read with Para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the Centre government hereby makes following amendments in the Notification No. 14 dated 22.06.2020 amending the Schedule 2 of the ITC (HS) Export Policy related to the export of Personal Protection Equipment".

The circular further mentioned that other items that are part of the PPE kits and listed in the description should continue to remain 'prohibited' for exports whether exported as individual items or as part of PPE kits and the monthly quota shall not be applicable on the exports of these items.

