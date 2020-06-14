Centre Issues Advisory To Revive Urban Transport Services Amid COVID-19 'Unlock 1'

The central government on Friday, June 12, issued an advisory to states and Union Territories with measures to revive urban transport services amid the coronavirus disease pandemic. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in its advisory recommended a three-pronged strategy that may be adopted in a phased manner by the states.

The advisory suggested to the states to encourage and revive Non-Motorised Transport (NMT). "As most of the urban trips are clocked in under five kilometres, NMT gives an opportunity to implement in this COVID-19 crisis as it requires low cost, less human resource, easy and quick to implement, scalable and environment friendly", the advisory stated.

The advisory further advised the recommencing of public transport with greater confidence of Commuters-Public transport as it is the backbone of the urban areas. Restarting of public transport needs to be done by adopting the right sanitization, containment and social distancing measures, in order to curb the Coronavirus infection spread through the usage of public transport, it stated.

Active utilization of technology to curb the spread of the virus by enabling technologies was also suggested by the Centre government advisory.

"Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), indigenous cashless and touchless system like BHIM, PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM etc.and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)will reduce human interaction, in operations of public transit systems, the advisory said.

COVID-19 pandemic has swiftly changed the way of life and that of the local, regional and global transport systems. However, the pandemic has given us the opportunity to visit different public transport options and come out with solutions, which are green, pollution-free, convenient and sustainable, the advisory mentioned.

"Such a strategy has to give major focus on Non-Motorized Transport and Public Transport with the use of technology in a big way for making all kinds of payments before or during the transit and providing information system to commuters. Even the shopping area should and gradually be pedestrianised to decongest them and make them more accessible to public for a pleasant and safe experience", the advisory said.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total COVID-19 cases on Sunday stand at 3,20,922 of which 1,49,348 are active while 1,62,379 have recovered. 9,195 people have died thus far.

