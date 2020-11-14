Centre Grants 2.7K Cr Relief To West Bengal; TMC Says 'amount Allocated Is Not Adequate'

Following the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, a high-level meeting headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday granted over Rs. 2,707.77 crores to Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. Criticising the decision by the Union Ministry, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the amount allocated is not adequate. Stating that West Bengal went through a huge disaster, TMC said the amount issued by the central government is very small against the state's demand.

READ | Cyclone Amphan's Name & Meaning Explained: All About The 'extremely Severe' Cyclonic Storm

Union Ministry approves financial aid to 6 states

According to the statement issued by the Home Ministry, the central government under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) has approved the release of almost Rs 4,382 crore for six states that's were hit by the natural calamities. These states are Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Besides West Bengal, the centre granted Rs 128.23 crore relief for Odisha. Meanwhile, Maharashtra gets Rs 268.69 crore for the cyclone 'Nisarga'. For floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon, Rs 577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim.

READ | Cyclone Amphan: Centre Reviews Relief & Restoration Work In WB; MHA To Send A Team Soon

Monsoon fury in India

Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha in May. Amphan was a tropical cyclone that caused widespread damage in eastern India and Bangladesh. Following this, Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaug, a popular getaway about 100 km from Mumbai, on June 3. Alibaug reported wind speeds of 93 km per hour. Maharashtra on the other hand has also been witnessing incessant rainfall.

READ | Telangana Floods: West Bengal Govt Contributes 2 Cr For Flood Relief; Expresses Solidarity

Further, Assam also witnessed a devastating flood, which has hundreds of people and over 50 lakh got affected in 30 districts. In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company in August.

READ | Cyclone Amphan: Owaisi Slams Centre Over 'insufficient' Relief Aid For West Bengal, Odisha