Centre Grants Emergency Purchase Powers To Forces Through 'Make In India' Route

Taking a major step toward strengthening the Indian defence forces, the Centre has allowed them to purchase critical weapon systems for their operational requirements through an emergency procurement route, reported ANI citing government sources. The approval was given in a meeting of the Defence Ministry which was headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday morning.

During this while, it was also stated that the weapon system can be procured only through the 'Make In India' route. With the approval being granted the defence forces can now use their power to directly buy critical weapon systems under the fast-track route and will not need to take the Ministry's approval for the deals.

While the armed forces will have to spend funds on the new acquisitions from their own budgetary allocation, the deliveries would be also done within three months to one year.

It is pertinent to note that the defence forces have extensively used the emergency procurement powers in the past and further strengthened their preparedness through these acquisitions. Also, by utilising the power in different phases, they had equipped themselves with the necessary weaponry to handle any conflict or aggression by enemies on both sides.

Equipment purchased through emergency acquisition powers

Speaking about the heavy-duty military equipment acquired by the forces in the past, the Indian Air Force, as well as the Indian Army, had used these powers to receive 'Heron’ unmanned aerial vehicles and also small arms such as the Sig Sauer assault rifles. The aerial vehicles have now been deployed for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the northeast for keeping an eye on Chinese activities.

In addition to that, the forces have also got missiles that can hit ground targets from long ranges. The Rafale fighter jets have also received a boost with the induction of the HAMMER missiles which can hit hardened ground targets like bunkers from a long distance.

Notably, the armed forces still have a long list of equipment to buy and the approval will enable them to buy both indigenous as well as foreign manufactured products.

Image: PTI