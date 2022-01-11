With a bid to promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, the Modi-led government at the Centre is all set to scrap several defence import projects earlier acquired through the Buy (Global) route. The initiative which was earlier launched under the Defence Ministry on the instructions of PM Modi has now confirmed that a number of import projects worth crores will be scraped and further will be given to Indian manufacturers.

This came in the backdrop of the recent Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy laid down by the central government which looks forward to strengthening defence production within the country and further supporting exporting to foreign countries. Meanwhile, as far as the scraping of imported products is concerned, the Defence Ministry is likely to hold a meeting on Wednesday, January 12 during which all the imports under the Buy (Global) category will be reviewed and further it will be shelved or will be kept on hold, reported ANI.

Centre likely to push defence projects towards Indian manufacturers

Earlier under the Buy (Global) category, multiple defence import projects were taken up by the Indian government where defence forces would fully import items from foreign vendors for the Indian Navy, Air Force, as well as the Army. Though, after the projects are shelved, the first preference will be given to Indian Developed Designed and Manufactured (IDDM) products which will make a major boost towards Centre's Make in India initiative and benefit a lot of Indian manufacturers promoting Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.

Now the scraping will impact the three major units, especially the Navy which was in the fairly advanced stage of the Kamov helicopter project. Along with that, multiple projects including combat platforms, guns, and vessels affected by new intuition of the government. Earlier, a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw discussions on the strong measures needed to be taken for moving towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the defence sector. The meeting was attended by many Defence Ministry officials including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat.

Shortly after the meeting, in a note to the three Services by an Additional Secretary-rank officer of the Ministry stated that all stakeholders must take an in-principle call that no import of defence items will be going forward. Also, all the capital and revenue procurement proposed or currently underway will be critically reviewed and it will be completed by January 15.

Image: ANI