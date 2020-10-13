'Centre Has Enough Financial Capacity To Procure 400-500 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine'

As the world is racing to develop a potential vaccine against COVID-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday assured that the Central Government has sufficient financial resources available to procure at least 400-500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The first one is-- advanced market commitments by different countries. The second one is-- providing financial help to vaccine manufacturers in terms of conducting their Research & Development (R&D). This financial support may not come directly from the government but from financial institutions. These are some of the international models," Health Secretary said.

Speaking about India's strategy, Bhushan said: "In India, through Department of Bio-Technology (DBT)-- Direct Financial Assistance is being provided already to designated vaccine manufacturers to assist in R&D including presently pre-clinical trials and may get extended clinical trials also. The other options are also on the table under active consideration of the government."

As for the pricing of the vaccine, Bhushan said any indicative price for a single or double dose of the vaccine may be plausible once the vaccine demonstrates its efficacy and safety. The prices which are estimated now are just an indicative figure he said.

"Once safety and efficacy is proven by multiple vaccines, then the prices will come down drastically. So, therefore, at present we are not in a hazard, a guess of the total outgo going up to July," he added.

Referring to the Union Health Minister's statement that the Centre is planning to procure 400-500 million covid doses, the health secretary advised the states to send a detail of priority population group by the end of October, adding that the Government has sufficient financial resources at present for such procurement.

He said a national experts committee for vaccine administration and its sub-group are looking after the requirement of a cold chain for storage of vaccines. The committee has already mapped the existing cold chain and also made a projection of additional cold chain that will be required.

"Presently, that group is now engaged in mapping the private sector facilities with minor modifications they could be converted to serve the need for supplementing for cold chain equipment," Bhushan added.

India's vaccine candidates

India has three indigenous vaccine candidates which are undergoing trials in different phases. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the first of the indigenously developed vaccines against COVID-19 by India. Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to develop the vaccine. Besides the Covaxin, India has two more vaccine candidates in the run. Ahmedabad based Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and another one is being developed by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with the Oxford University vaccine and UK's Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. While the Covaxin and ZyCoV-D are nearing the completion of phase 2 clinical trials and the results of the phase 2 will likely be available by early November, the Oxford-Serum Institute vaccine is in phase 3 trials whose results will be available by November end, according to Niti Aayog's Member of Health Dr VK Paul.

