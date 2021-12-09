Centre Hopes Farmers' Protest Will End As 'talks Are Almost Complete', Says BJP MP

Assuring that the central government is seriously considering farmers' demands, Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha president and MP, Rajkumar Chahar, on Thursday, hoped that the agitation will come to an end on Thursday. The Kisan Morcha President also revealed that the Centre has formed a committee and the laws were repealed as per the demands.

Meanwhile, SKM leaders on Thursday accepted the revised draft proposal of the central government on their pending demands and decided to meet the government officials after receiving a formal communication letterhead.

According to Chahar, an amendment letter has also been sent to the farmers:

"I believe that the farmers' protest would come to an end today. Negotiations are going on between the government and the farmers union. The talks are almost complete. I believe that a serious discussion has been held on all the issues, the results will be positive," he added while talking about the withdrawal of FIR registered against the farmers.

Farmers' protest impact on UP polls:

When asked what impact did farmers' protest have on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for 2022, he answered that the protest did not have an impact on the state and believed that the BJP will return to power with a huge majority.

"There was no such talk in Uttar Pradesh regarding the farmers' protest. BJP is in a strong position in UP. All sections of society are with us. We will form the government again with a huge majority," he said.

Centre accepts protesting farmers' demands

The Centre finalised a meeting with farmers to put an end to their stir, and an urgent meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha was called in Delhi. As per sources, the 5-member SKM committee - Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal met at the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) office. Farmers mulled to call off protests if the Centre met their demands.

The SKM had formed a five-member panel for a dialogue with the central government regarding pending demands of farmers, including withdrawal of cases against farmers, legal guarantee on MSP and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the agitation.

(With ANI inputs)