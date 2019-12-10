"Centre Ignoring The Sentiments Of The People Of The North-east'': Tarun Gogoi On CAB

Former Chief Minister of Assam,Tarun Gogoi while speaking to Republic TV said that the Central government is ignoring the sentiments of the people of the northeast. The former chief minister further sated that, if the northeastern states are protesting against the bill even after it has been passed in the Lok Sabha it indicates that they are truly opposed to the idea of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Apart from this, Tarun Gogoi also reiterated that the movement against CAB won’t die even if it is passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Tarun Gogoi on CAB

Speaking about the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi said, “The way in which the government of India has been handling the situation, they have been ignoring the sentiments of the people from the northeast. This will cost the country to a great extent. The government should understand the hopes and aspirations of the people from the northeast. People have come out to protest on the streets, throughout the northeast even after the bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. This is a clear indication that we are very much against the bill. The bill will affect northeastern culture, language, heritage. Citizenship should not be determined on the basis of religion."

“There is a clear resentment and you should not ignore it, the more you ignore it, it will cost you. The government should listen to it. Otherwise, people will agitate like this. Sooner the government realises the sentiments of the people in Assam, it is better. I appeal to the government of India to take responsibility and hear people’s cry. Even if the bill passes in Rajya Sabha, the movement will not die in the northeast,” he added.

What is the Citizenship (Amendment), Bill?

The Citizenship Bill seeks to grant citizenship to all non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries. Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. In order to secure Indian citizenship, the refugees should have been living in India before December 31, 2014. For the bill to be passed in the upper house of the Parliament i.e. Rajya Sabha, the govt requires the support of 123 MPs in the 245-member House.

