Centre Increases Telangana's COVID Essential Supplies, Piyush Goyal Dials CM KCR

In a move to support the Telangana Government in its fight against COVID-19, the Centre has decided to increase the supply of medical essentials including oxygen quota, Remdesivir injections, and vaccines for the state. Union minister Piyush Goyal dialed CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and informed that the supply of Remdesivir injections would be increased from 5,500 to 10,500 from Monday with an additional supply of 200 Tonnes of Oxygen. The augmentation of supplies also comes in the backdrop of the state's High Court ruling that Corona medicines should be provided to all.

Responding positively to the state's request, the Central Government decided to deploy large quantities of vaccines, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

వ్యాక్సిన్లను కూడా పెద్దమొత్తంలో తెలంగాణకు సరఫరా చేయాలని సీఎం కోరిన నేపథ్యంలో కేంద్ర మంత్రి సానుకూలంగా స్పందించారు. సెకండ్ డోస్ కు ప్రాధాన్యతనివ్వాల్సిందిగా కేంద్రమంత్రిని కోరారు. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం సెకండ్ డోస్ కే ప్రాధాన్యతనిస్తున్నదని సీఎం స్పష్టం చేశారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 15, 2021

During the telephonic conversation, the union minister asked CM KCR to prioritise the second dose of vaccine and he was given assurance of the same. The CMO tweeted that the Centre took note of the High Court's ruling and underlined that the situation will bring a burden on the state. In the wake of the pandemic, the union government is ramping up steps for states to fight against the virus battle.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting

Apart from increasing help to states, the Government is also holding consecutive meetings to discuss preparedness amid the grappling situation. On Saturday morning, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the virus situation and vaccination drive. The PM directed officials to emphasize the need for localised containment strategies and enhance healthcare resources for door-to-door testing in rural areas.

Discussion on scaling up testing in areas with a high positivity rate also took place.

Discussed a number of issues during today’s review meeting on COVID-19, including scaling up testing in areas with high TPR, preparing localised containment strategies, augmenting health capacities in rural areas and ramping up the speed of vaccination. https://t.co/ysQmtDiZAQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

Telangana COVID-19 condition

The latest tally of states COVID-19 cases has reached 5,25,007 COVID-19 cases with Saturday's 4,298 fresh infections. In last 24 hours, 32 people died taking the toll to 2,928. The active cases in Telangana have come down to 53,072 from last week's 65,000. A total of 6,026 patients were discharged after getting treated for virus making the total number of recoveries 4,69,007. The recovery rate of the state has also increased to 89.33%. Meanwhile, a 10-day lockdown is also imposed in the state till May 20 to control the virus surge.