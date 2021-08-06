Centre Informs 33 States/UTs Adopted Rainwater Harvesting Under Model Building Bye Laws

The MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, informed Lok Sabha that 33 states, including union territories, have adopted rainwater harvesting for buildings and residential areas under the Model Building Bye-Laws (MBBL), 2016.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Housing and Urban Affair Ministery stated, "Adequate focus has been given on the requirement for rainwater harvesting (RWH) and water conservation measures in the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL) of Delhi, 2016, Model Building Bye-Laws (MBBL), 2016 and Urban and Regional Development Plan Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines, 2014, formulated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for adoption by the States /Union Territories (UTs) suiting their local conditions."

What is Model Building Bye-Laws?

Model Building Bye-Laws are legal tools that provide adequate coverage, height, architectural design and construction guidelines for new houses and buildings. The law provides a detailed map for implementing water harvesting features in buildings.

According to MBBL, "all buildings having a plot size of 100 sq.m. or more, while submitting the building plans for sanction, shall mandatorily include the complete proposal for rainwater harvesting". The Building Bye-Laws come under the state government's provision and it conducts routine surveys to keep track of whether new constructions are following the Building Bye-Law model or not.

Central govt initiative on water conservation

As an initiative to create awareness among people, the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) started a water conservation programme named Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in 2019. Through this, the central government reached out to the masses and educated them on the need for water conservation. The objective of JSA was to promote rainwater harvesting, reuse of treated waste, the revival of water bodies, and an intensive plantation drive.

The MoJS launched the 'Catch the Rain' campaign on March 22. Currently, the campaign is under implementation and features only one rule, which is' Catch the rain where it falls and when it falls.'

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry informed Lok Sabha that under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, the central government is initiating regular checks on dams, water harvesting pits, the rooftops of buildings, and industrial areas for rainwater harvesting structures. The campaign also emphasized increasing the storage capacity of water tanks, removal of obstructions in water channels, routine checks, and repair of step-wells and rejuvenating wells. The Housing Ministry added that urban local bodies have also been directed to plant more trees.



