Centre Informs Rajya Sabha 'no Proposal To Release Census 2011 Caste Data'

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has no proposal to release the report of the caste census carried out in 2011. The Union Home Ministry explained caste-related information obtained by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 by saying that raw caste data had been provided to MoSJE for "classification and categorization."

MHA issues clarification

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai affirmed, "Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas respectively. The SECC 2011 data, excluding the caste data, have been finalized and published by MoRD and HUPA."

Rai informed, "The Office of the Registrar General, India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC-2011. The raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the data. As informed by MoSJE, there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage."

MHA says 'MoSJE was provided raw caste data'

According to the Ministry, the government's intention to conduct Census 2021 was announced in the Indian Gazette on March 28, 2019. It said that after the consultation with various stakeholders, the Census Schedule is designed. It added, "The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 has been notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. The Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders."

The Ministry said that the castes and tribes designated as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, are counted during the census. "In Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 (as amended from time to time) are enumerated. The Union of India after independence decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs," said MHA in its written reply.

