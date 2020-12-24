Centre Invites Farmers For Talks Again; Pens Letter Even As BKU Faction Moves SC

As the farmers' protest against the Central government's agriculture laws entered its 29th day on Thursday, the govt once again invited the farmers' union for talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has asked them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks. "Government is committed to reaching the logical solutions of the issues raised by you," the letter written to 40 farmer unions reads.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has moved the Supreme Court demanding the repeal of the three legislations.

"These laws are designed not to the interest of the farmers in mind but to ensure multinational companies benefit. These laws promote corporate interest. These acts would pave way for cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture produces which is not acceptable in India because India is 'Krishi pradhan' country," Advocate AP Singh representing the union said.

This comes days after the Supreme Court acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests, and said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse over three contentious farm laws.

SC to set up a panel to resolve impasse

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would set up the committee which may include experts like P Sainath and representatives of the government and farmers'' bodies to look for the resolution of the deadlock over the statutes. The bench also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, "We acknowledge the right of farmers to protest but it has to be non-violent."

In a hearing conducted via video conferencing, the top court said the purpose of staging protest can be achieved if the farmers and the government will hold talks and "we wish to facilitate that". "We will not decide the validity of the law today. The only thing which we will decide is the issue of protest and the right to move freely," the bench made clear at the outset of the hearing which is set to continue.

Farmers' protest enters 29th day

Thousands of agitating farmers at the Delhi borders on Thursday remained steadfast in their demands to repeal the Centre's three new agri laws. Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri as thousands of farmers have been staging their protests at the borders for nearly a month now.

READ | J&K L-G Manoj Sinha speaks to Arnab; slams Pak PM Imran Khan who 'nobody takes seriously'

READ | Kangana Ranaut, other stars hail Government's merger move for industry; call it 'historic'

On Wednesday, the protesting farmers hardened their position and asked the government not to repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a "concrete" offer in writing for the resumption of talks. Reading out a reply to the government's talks offer during a press conference, farmer leaders said they are ready for dialogue with an open mind if they get a concrete proposal, but made it clear they will not accept anything less than a complete repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.

READ | At Visva-Bharati, PM Modi invokes legendary figures & institutes' role in India's freedom

READ | BJP's Malviya slams CM Mamata Banerjee; makes scathing claims on state of education in WB

(With PTI inputs)