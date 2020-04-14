Modi Govt Issues Advisory For Protection Of 18 Crore Senior Citizens From Coronavirus

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has asked Chief Secretaries of states and union territories to create an awareness drive about an advisory it has prepared for senior citizens and their caretakers to effectively protect them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advisory for protection of 18 crore senior citizens

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states, R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has said that the senior citizens aged above 60 especially those with medical conditions are particularly susceptible to infections during these times.

The advisory, prepared in association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, says as per 2011 census, there are 8.8 crore senior citizens in the age group of 60-69, 6.4 crores in 70-79, 2.8 crores belonging to 80 years and above and 18 lakh indigent elders (destitute who are homeless or deserted by their families).

The three-page advisory consisting of do's and don'ts for people aged 60 and above lists out how to take care of their physical and mental health during the pandemic.

The don'ts prescribed for senior citizens are not to come in close contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of Coronavirus disease (fever/cough/breathing difficulty). They have been advised not to shake hands or hug friends and near ones, go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places, cough or sneeze into bare hands, touch eyes, face and nose, or self-medicate.

They have been asked not to go to a hospital for a routine checkup or follow up. As far as possible make teleconsultation with a healthcare provider and not to invite family members and friends at home, says the advisory.

The do's for mental well being are to communicate with relatives at home, communicate with neighbours, provided social distancing is followed, and gathering of people is avoided. Senior citizens are advised to rediscover old hobbies like painting, listening to music, reading, make sure to access and believe only the most reliable sources of information, avoid tobacco, alcohol and other drugs to avoid loneliness or boredom.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has risen to 10,363 which includes 8988 active cases. 1035 people have been cured/discharged and the death toll stands at 339.

(With Agency inputs)