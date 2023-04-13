Centre Issues Alert Of Large-scale Cyberattack From Indonesia On 12,000 Govt Websites

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued an alert about a hacker group from Indonesia that is targeting thousands of government websites. According to an official release by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, all states and Union Territories have been put on alert as 12,000 government sites are prone to the attacks.

"It has been reported that websites of State and Central government are potentially being targeted," part of the release said announcing the cyber attack.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) today issued an alert to all the states and the Union Territories about a possible cyber attack from suspected group from Indonesia allegedly targeting 12,000 government websites across the country: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

According to the release, the "hacktivist" group from Indonesia is carrying out Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DoS) attacks which overwhelm a computer network by bringing in too much traffic and thus disrupting normal operations.

This could be one of the biggest cyber attacks on India, and the biggest one after the AIIMS malware attack in 2022 which crippled the institution's routine health services and severely affected digital operations regarding smart lab, billing, generation of reports and scheduling appointments for several days. In the same year, India recorded 13.91 lakh cyber security incidents, MoS for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar had told the Parliament.

India, however, has strengthened its cyber defence as the number of reports was down from more than 14 lakh such incidents in 2021. But there was an astronomical increase in the numbers as 2.08 lakh incidents were witnessed in 2018, 3.94 lakh in 2018 and 11.58 lakh incidents were reported to CERT-In in 2020, according to data from the Central government.

Notably, India along with Indonesia, the US and China accounted for 45% of total cyber attacks reported after June 2022, last year's report by cybersecurity firm CloudSek revealed.