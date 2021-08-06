Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Compulsory Display Of MRPs On Agriculture Equiptment

The Union Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday issued a fresh guideline for the compulsory display of MRP on agricultural equipment being sold in the market by manufacturers participating in the agricultural mechanisation subsidy schemes.

To ensure benefits, manufacturers to display MRP on equipment

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said that the state governments should direct the manufacturers to display the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of agricultural pieces of equipment like tractors, power tillers, etc on the website of the State Agricultural Department and added that it will benefit the farmers.

"We had already taken this decision in the month of May but it has not been empanelled in a number of states. We have decided that only manufacturers and dealers who will empanel the MRP will receive the subsidy. I request all the states to abide by this decision as it will help farmers to buy subsidised agricultural equipment," Minister Karandlaje added.

Censuring low allotment of budget on agriculture by the previous government, the Minister of State for Agriculture said that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had only allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for a five years budget for agriculture whereas the NDA regime earmarked Rs 1,20,000 crore for only one year.

"Our government aims to double the income of farmer"

"Our government aims to double the income of farmers and plans to implement various schemes to help them," Minister Karandlaje added.

The minister further stated that a total of Rs 5,490 crore in subsidies was given by the Centre to farmers to purchase agriculture equipment. "During the same time, Rs 506 crore in subsidies was given to farmers in Karnataka to purchase agriculture equipment," the Minister added.

Responding to the issue of farmers' protest, the Minister stated that the government has brought a law for the benefit of farmers and it will help them trade their produce at more favorable prices. "The ongoing protests against the farm laws are politically motivated and I don't want to speak much on it. Our Prime Minister is working for the betterment of farmers and the Nation and our BJP government aims for the same," Karandlaje added.