Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines, No Testing Needed If Quarantine Days Pass Without Fever

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that there is no requirement for re-testing after the seven days of home isolation without getting a fever for three successive days. Asymptomatic contacts are also not needed to take a COVID-19 test, the government said.

The COVID-19 patients who are clinically assigned as mild or asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation. "Patients aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation," Health Ministry said.

Govt issues new guidelines for COVID patients in Home Isolation & Caregivers

On Monday, the Centre had released fresh guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients and for caregivers. The caregivers have been advised to wear a three-layer N95 mask when in the same room with the infected person. They have been also advised to wash hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

The patients in home isolation have been advised to isolate from other family members and stay in a well-ventilated room. They have also been advised to take rest and drink a lot of fluids. The government has also advised patients to seek medical attention in case of high-grade fever for three or more days or difficulty in breathing and dip in oxygen saturation level.

India reports over 2.6 lakh COVID cases, positivity rate nears 15%

India on Friday reported 2,64,202 new COVID19 cases with the positivity rate of 14.78%, the health ministry said in its morning update. The new infections are 6.7% higher as compared to Thursday's figures (2,47,417 cases).

Of the total new cases, Maharashtra reported 46,406 cases, Delhi reported 28,867 cases, Karnataka reported 25,005 cases, Tamil Nadu reported 20,911 cases and the rest of the cases were added by other states. As far as COVID vaccination is concerned, more than 155.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered till 6 pm on Friday.

Image: PTI