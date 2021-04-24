Centre Issues Guidelines For Implementing COVID Vaccine Strategy For All Adults From May 1

In order to begin the COVID-19 vaccination for all adults from May 1, the Centre held a high-level meeting to guide the State Governments and administration in Union Territories for the effective implementation of the new vaccination strategy.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr. R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19, chaired the meeting to review their augmentation plans so as to strengthen the existing hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure for COVID patients.

During the meeting, R S Sharma noted that the CoWIN platform is stabilized and working flawlessly to handle the complexities of the new phase of vaccination starting from May 1. He highlighted the importance of uploading correct and timely data by States/UTs while adding that any incorrect data would compromise the integrity of the entire system.

Following was discussed in the meeting:

Monitor the number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on CoWIN.

Prioritize Decision regarding direct procurement of vaccines by State/UT Government.

Identify additional Dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and prepare field hospital facilities either through DRDO, CSIR or similar agencies in the public and private sector.

Train CVC staff about Vaccination, reporting and management, use of CoWIN – Training schedule and Reconciliation of vaccine stocks to be provided to private CVCs.

Set up centralized call centre-based services for allocation of beds and maintaining a real-time record for the availability of beds and make it easily accessible to the general public.

Create guidelines and enable states to take over private health facilities to provide COVID-19 care

Provide tele-medicine facilities for patients who are isolated at home

Pay fair and regular remuneration to ASHAs and other frontline workers who are being engaged for COVID-19

Vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production

The vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Narendra Modi has held several virtual meetings including those with the chief ministers of the states, vaccine manufacturers and the leaders from the pharmaceutical industry to augment the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

With regards to the shortage of oxygen experienced by several hospitals across the country, the oxygen manufacturing plants have been working round the clock to supply the requisite oxygen. The defense forces are stepping up and the Indian Air Force is being used across the States in order to enhance the speed of the medical supply, especially oxygen. As filled oxygen containers are not safe and cannot be carried by aircraft, therefore, to save transportation time the IAF is flying empty containers to places where the oxygen can be filled and later can be moved to the respective states and cities. This whole process is being carried out to cut the time, to speed up the process. These developments come at a time when the country continues to clock over 3 lakh daily COVID-19 cases amidst the shortage of medical oxygen, anti-COVID drugs, and COVID vaccines being reported in some states.