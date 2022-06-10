Centre Issues New Guidelines To Prevent Misleading Ads; Read All Dos, Don'ts & Penalties

On Friday, the Central Government issued new guidelines to protect consumers from misleading advertisements, that might lead to their exploitation by wrong messages conveyed. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed about the notification 'Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements' 2022 released by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) which comes under the Department of Consumer Affairs,

This came after a controversial deodorant advertisement by perfume brand Layer'r for their new body deodorant ‘Shot’ that allegedly promoted rape culture.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to CCPA, the Guidelines were notified," the ministry said, Misleading advertisement has already been defined under section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The present guidelines define "bait advertisement", "surrogate advertisement" and clearly provide what constitutes "free claim advertisements", it said.

The CCPA has been established under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for regulating matters relating to violation of the rights of the consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of the public and consumers and to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.

This new guideline sought to ensure that consumers are not being fooled by unsubstantiated claims, misinformation, false claims and exaggerated promises. Such advertisements clearly violate several rights of the consumers such as -- the right to be informed, the right to choose and the right to be safeguarded against potentially unsafe products and services.

Several preemptive provisions have been laid down on advertisements targeting children, keeping in view the sensitiveness, vulnerability and severe impact of the advertisements made on the younger minds.

The guidelines forbid advertisements from exaggerating the features of a product or service in such a manner as to lead children to have unrealistic expectations of such product or service and claim any health or nutritional claims or benefits without being adequately and scientifically substantiated by a recognized body.

Guidelines aim to protect consumers' interests by bringing more transparency and clarity in the way advertisements are being published, so that, consumers are able to make informed decisions based on facts rather than false narratives and exaggerations.

Advertisements targeting children shall not feature any personalities from the field of sports, music or cinema for products that under any law require a health warning for such advertisement or cannot be purchased by children.

Disclaimers should be mandatory in the advertisements as it plays a pivotal role from a consumer perspective since in a way it limits the responsibility of the company. The disclaimer shall be in the same language as the claim made in the advertisement and the font used in a disclaimer shall be the same as that used in the claim.

Guidelines for duties of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers and advertising agencies, due diligence to be carried out before endorsing and others.

If the guidelines are violated, it outlines Penalties. CCPA can impose a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh on manufacturers, advertisers and endorsers for any misleading advertisements. For subsequent contraventions, a penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh will be imposed. The Authority can prohibit the endorser from misleading advertisements for up to 1 year which can extend up to 3 years.

I&B Ministry Orders Suspension Of Controversial Perfume Advertisement

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry ordered the suspension of a controversial deodorant advertisement by perfume brand Layer'r for their new body deodorant ‘Shot’. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code. The advertisement faced a lot of wrath for allegedly promoting rape culture.

As per several social media users, the advertisement was broadcasted during the England vs New Zealand cricket match. Both the ads of the brand show women getting scared that they will be sexually harassed by a bunch of men.

Reacting to the controversial advertisement, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country. We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered & ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms."

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Saturday, June 4, asked Twitter and YouTube to remove from their social media platforms the videos of advertisements of the perfume brand that triggered outrage. In letters to Twitter and YouTube, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the videos were "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality" and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code).

(Image: PTI)

(With ANI Inputs)