Centre Issues Response On WHO's Alert Over Death Of Gambian Kids Due To India-made Syrups

The Central government has issued its first response over the WHO's alert to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the death of children in The Gambia after they consumed a cough syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited based in Haryana's Sonepat.

"CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) took up the matter immediately with the Haryana State Regulatory Authority, under whose jurisdiction the drug manufacturing unit of M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonepat is located," an official release by the government said. "Further, a detailed investigation was launched to ascertain the facts/details in the matter in collaboration with State Drugs Controller, Haryana," the release further stated. In a tweet on October 5, the WHO revealed that 66 cases of acute kidney injuries and deaths were reported among Gambian children due to contaminated medicines.

In its statement, the Centre said that the medicines may have been "contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol (in some of the samples it was claimed to have been confirmed by further analysis conducted by WHO)".

"WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022

The Centre also underscored that CDSCO's preliminary enquiry revealed that the pharmaceutical company in question is licensed to manufacture four drugs namely Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup for exports and has shipped these products to The Gambia only. Notably, none of these products are licenced for sale in India and thus are not sold domestically.

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India"-@DrTedros https://t.co/PceTWc836t — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022

Four out of 23 tested samples contaminated

"As per the tentative results received by WHO, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, 04 samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol," the Centre's release said. It, however, highlighted the general practice of testing the medicine on quality parameters before releasing it for public use.

Which of the four products caused the deaths has not been ascertained. The government said that the certificate of analysis will be made available to WHO in the near future which will then be shared with the Indian Regulator.

As of now, the samples from all four products are being tested at the Regional Drug Testing Lab in Chandigarh by CDSCO, "the results of which will guide further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/ to be received from WHO."

