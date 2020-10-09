Centre Issues SOP For Reopening Of Entertainment Parks; Swimming Pools To Remain Closed

The Ministry of Health on Thursday released an SOP on preventive measures to be followed in entertainment parks and similar places to contain the spread of COVID-19. Entertainment parks and places which are frequented by a large number of people for leisure were allowed to open from October 15 as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' lockdown 5 guidelines. Only the entertainment parks located outside the containment zones shall be functional.

Persons above the age of 65, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and persons with comorbidities have been advised to stay at home. People are encouraged to install and use the Aarogya Setu App. Additionally, employees who are at higher risk should not be exposed to any frontline worker requiring direct contact with the public. Currently, there are 69,06,151 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 59,06,069 patients have recovered while 1,06,490 deaths have been reported. There are 8,93,592 active cases in the country.

Here are the guidelines:

The physical distancing of at least 6 feet, frequent hand washing and use of face covers/masks

Prior to resumption of all activities, public utility areas and open spaces will be sanitized with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution

Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces

The swimming pool should remain closed

Water themed parks shall ensure adequate water filtration and chlorination

Staggered timings and the capping of people on rides

Queue management inside and outside the premises

Online ticketing should be encouraged

CCTV monitoring to detect crowding

Adequate number of ticket counters to meet physical distancing norms

Natural ventilation should be preferred

Use of small and enclosed places must be encouraged

Covered dust bins and trash cans to ensure management of waste

Entertainment parks should undertake awareness measures for COVID-19 prevention

Staff and visitors living in containment zones will not be allowed to enter the park

A distance of 6 feet between chairs and benches

The commonly touched surfaces of the ride equipment must be sanitized before commencing the ride

Visitors will sanitize their hands before and after using the rides

Disinfection of premises will be taken up if a COVID-19 positive case is detected

