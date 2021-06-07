Centre Issues SOPs For COVID Vaccine To People Going Abroad For Education, Work & Olympics

In a key development, the Central government on Monday issued SOPs to be followed for the administration of COVID vaccines and, in particular, the second dose of vaccination, to people who are scheduled to undertake international travel prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of the first dose. This comes after the government received requests from many seeking to undertake international travel for studies, employment, or participation in India's Contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games.

The notification released by the central government stated, "Based on the recommendations by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the schedule of Covishield vaccine under National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy is to administer the 2nd dose at 12-16 weeks interval (i.e. after 84 days), after administration of 1st dose."

"With the receipt of several representations for allowing administration of the second dose of Covishield for such persons who have only taken the first dose of Covishield and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or for participation in India's Contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of the first dose, the issue was discussed in Empowered Group 5 (EG-5) and appropriate recommendations have been received in this context," it further added.

With a view to providing full coverage of vaccination and facilitating international travel for such genuine reasons, the government has directed that the following procedure will be followed for the administration of a second dose of the Covishield vaccine for such beneficiaries- Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education, persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries and athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo.

States/UT Governments have been directed to designate a competent authority in each district for according permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield.The competent authority has been asked to check the following before according permission for the administration of the second dose before the period of 84 days after the date of the first dose —

Whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of the first dose.

Genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to —Admission Offers or associated formal communications for the of education, whether a person is already studying a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing their education, interview calls for a job or offers letters for taking up employment, nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It is further advised that vaccination may be availed in cases through Passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the Certificate. If Passport was not used at the time of administration of the first dose, the details of the photo ID Card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate and mention of the Passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon. Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary.

It is pertinent to mention here that this facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to August 31, 2021.

