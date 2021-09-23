Centre Issues Tender To Procure 200 Drones For Land Mapping In Rural Areas

The Central government has announced the decision to procure 200 drones under the Survey of Villages for Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area (Svamitva) project. The project will be used for detailed terrain mapping in plain and undulating areas and the government issued a tender for the same last week. The government hopes to finish the aerial survey and the mapping of more than 6.62 lakh villages in India by the end of the year 2024. The Survey of India is planning to invest in professional survey-grade UAVs, such as drones that actively provide support for integrated property validation solutions for rural India.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has released a document inviting bids for the procurement of drones for the Project. The release said, "Professional Survey Grade UAV/Drone-based System fitted with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Optical sensors with all accessories and software. The maximum delivery period for supplying 200 UAV/Drones shall not be more than 10 weeks from the date notification of award." The release also said that the interested bidders must note that the process of import of drones in the future must strictly comply with the guidelines of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that was dated March 12.

Project SVAMITVA and the purpose of the project

The project, Svamitva, is a scheme launched by the Ministry of the Panchayati Raj and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24. The scheme was launched after the successful completion of the trial phase in nine states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. The government has already completed the mapping and the survey of 61,077 villages.

The centre launched the scheme for the creation of accurate land records to assist during proper rural planning and to reduce property-related disputes, which can be done by mapping land using drone technology. Another advantage of bringing the technology is to bring financial stability among the citizens of rural India by allowing them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and get of other financial benefits.

(With ANI inputs)