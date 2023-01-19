Centre Justifies Ban On SIMI, Says 'can't Allow Outfit That Threatens The Sovereignty'

The Centre in its affidavit to Supreme Court has justified its eighth successive ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an ‘Unlawful Association', stating that activists of the banned outfit are still indulging in disruptive activities capable of threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The Centre also said that SIMI’s objective to establish Islamic rule in India cannot be permitted to subsist.

Notably, an SC bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a batch of pleas on the ban imposed on the SIMI, challenging the 2019 ban order of a tribunal constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In response, the Union Home Ministry filed a counter-affidavit saying that the activists of the organisation are in “regular touch” with their associates and masters based in other countries and their actions could disrupt peace and communal harmony in India.

"SIMI aims to mobilize students/youth in the propagation of Islam and obtain support for Jihad. The organization also emphasizes on the formation of "Shariat" based Islamic rule through 'Islami Inqalab'. The organisation does not believe in a nation-state or in the Indian Constitution including its secular nature. It further regards idol worship as a sin and propagates its 'duty' to end such practices," the Centre said in its affidavit to SC.

Rajat Nair, Govt counsel who drafted the affidavit, appeared before the SC for the government. The court took cognizance of the averments made in the affidavit and permitted the petitioner to file its rejoinder.

In its affidavit, the Centre said that despite being banned since September 27, 2001, except for a brief period in between, the SIMI activists are associating, meeting, conspiring, and acquiring arms and ammunition. It further said that the organisation's activists are "indulging in activities which are disruptive in character and capable of threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India".

Adding further, the Centre maintained that SIMI activists are also in regular touch with the associates and masters of SIMI based in other countries and their actions can disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

“Also, terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba have successfully managed to penetrate into the SIMI cadres to achieve their anti-national goals,” the Centre said, adding that SIMI has been active in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi. The Centre requested that the Supreme Court dismiss the petition contesting the Centre's decision to declare SIMI an "Unlawful Association".

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer requested time to file a reply to the Centre's affidavit on the grounds that the counter had been reviewed. The Centre's counsel also requested an adjournment. The apex court adjourned the case at the request of both counsels.

It is pertinent to mention that SIMI was first banned in 2001 and since then, the ban on the organisation has been extended regularly. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in its January 31, 2019 notification, had extended the ban imposed on SIMI for five years.

(With inputs from agencies)