Centre Launches Operational Guidelines For Critical Illnesses Including Cancer, Diabetes

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched the operational guidelines for Integration of NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease) with NPCDCS (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke)

Speaking on the event, Harsh Vardhan said, "NAFLD, the abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver in the absence of secondary causes of fatty liver, such as harmful alcohol use, viral hepatitis, or medications is a serious health concern as it encompasses a spectrum of liver abnormalities, from a simple non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL, simple fatty liver disease) to more advanced ones like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis and even liver cancer."

The Union Health Minister contended that NASH has caused 40 lakh prevalent cases of compensated cirrhosis in 1990, which increased to 94 lakh cases in 2017 globally.

"Epidemiological studies suggest the prevalence of NAFLD is around 9 per cent to 32 per cent of the general population in India with a higher prevalence in those with overweight or obesity and those with diabetes or prediabetes. Researchers have found NAFLD in 40 per cent to 80 per cent of people who have type 2 diabetes and in 30 per cent to 90 per cent of people who are obese," Harsh Vardhan said.

"Studies also suggest that people with NAFLD have a greater chance of developing cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in NAFLD. Once the disease develops, there is no specific cure available, and health promotion and prevention aspects targeting weight reduction, healthy lifestyle, and control of aforementioned risk factors are the mainstays to disease progression and prevent the mortality and morbidity due to NAFLD," he added.

Elaborating on the Centre's plan to reduce deaths due to NCDs, he said, "NAFLD is an independent predictor of future risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic syndromes like hypertension, abdominal obesity, dyslipidaemia, glucose intolerance. The Government of India is of the view that existing NPCDCS programme strategies can easily be aligned to prevent NAFLD through lifestyle changes, early diagnosis, and management of associated non-communicable diseases as well as NAFLD."

Emphasising the fact India becomes the first country in the world to identify the need for action for NAFLD, he also further elaborated on the importance of the Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) in curbing NCDs.

"The Ayushman Bharat programme has so far screened 838.39 lakh, people, for hypertension, 683.34 lakh for diabetes and 806.4 lakh for the three common forms of cancer through the HWCs.They have so far organised 6.91 lakh yoga and wellness sessions at the community level. Apart from treating the poorest of the poor, they are also mandated to inculcate healthy living at the grassroots among the community. Along with the focus of 'Eat Right India' and 'Fit India Movement', the entire vision of the government is to move from Diagnostic Cure to Preventive Health", he stated.

