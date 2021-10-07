Centre Launches PM-CARES Scheme For Children Orphaned Due To COVID; Details Inside

The Centre on Thursday released guidelines for the PM-CARE's children scheme, which is aimed to provide adequate support for children who lost their parents due to COVID. As per the guidelines, the scheme is designed to provide various benefits including a monthly stipend from age of 18 years and another Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age. The Ministry of Women and Child Development released the guidelines and mentioned that all eligible children must enroll in the scheme from 29.05.2021 to 31.12.2021. Those who register will be able to get the benefits of the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme is that the beneficiary has lost both the parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents/single adoptive parent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from 11 March 2020. Furthermore, the beneficiary should be under the age of 18 during the death of the parents. There were multiple benefits offered to the children under the scheme:

Support for Boarding and Lodging:

Efforts will be made by the district magistrate with the assistance of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to explore the possibility of rehabilitating the child within her/his extended family or relatives

If the extended family or relatives of the child are not available/not willing/not found fit by CWC or the child (aged 4 -10 years or above) is not willing to live with them, the child should be placed in foster care, after due diligence as prescribed under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and rules made thereof as amended from time to time.

If the Foster family is not available/not willing /not found fit by CWC, or the child (aged 4 -10 years or above) is not willing to live with them, the child 1Beneficiary/ Beneficiaries means eligible child beneficiaries under the PM CARES for Children scheme.

Children more than 10 years old, not received by extended families or relatives or foster families or not willing to live with them or living in child care institutions after the demise of parents, maybe enrolled in Netaji Subhash Chand Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Eklavya Model Schools, Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya, or any other residential school by the District Magistrate, subject to the respective scheme guidelines.

It may be ensured that the siblings stay together, as far as possible.

For non-institutional care, financial support at the prevailing rates prescribed under the Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme shall be provided to Children (in account with guardian). For child in institutional care, a maintenance grant at the prevailing rates prescribed under the Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme shall be given to Child Care Institutions. Any provision for subsistence support under the State scheme may also be provided additionally to the children.

Assistance for Pre-school and School Education

For children below 6 years of age, identified beneficiaries will receive support and assistance from the Anganwadi services for supplementary nutrition, pre-school education/ ECCE, immunization, health referrals, and health check-up.

For children below 10 years of age