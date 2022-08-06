Centre Launches Smart Prepaid Metering App, Consumer Service Ratings Of DISCOMs

On Friday, August 5, the Central government launched a smart prepaid metering mobile app and Consumer Services index of DISCOMs (distribution companies) after RK Singh, the Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, chaired the Review Planning and Monitoring (RPM) meeting between States and State power Utilities.

Along with RK Singh, Minister of State for power and heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, top officials of the Union Power Ministry and the power department were also present at the meeting. Several issues of national importance relating to the power sector were deliberated in the meeting, according to the Ministry of Power.

RK Singh launched the Bharat eSmart Mobile Application (BeSMA), the 10th Integrated Rating of Power Distribution utilities and the first ever Consumer Service rating of DISCOMs.

More about the Bharat eSmart Mobile Application (BeSMA)

The Bharat eSmart Mobile Application, a free smartphone app for prepaid smart meters, was released in an effort to increase consumer empowerment in preparation for the widespread implementation of smart metering. This mobile app would build on the data from the smart meters and would give consumers crucial information about their usage and the amount of electricity still in reserve, both in terms of units and money.

Additionally, the app offers a variety of alternatives and gateways like UPI, net banking, credit and debit cards, etc. for simple payment and recharge through mobile phones easily. The goal of this smartphone app is to make consumers happy by giving them control over their electricity usage in virtually real-time, helping them use electricity according to their needs, changing their consumption habits to improve energy efficiency, and assisting them in reducing their costs. The mobile app is well-equipped to safeguard personal data and is created with strong security safeguards.

10th integrated rating of Power Distribution utilities

According to the Ministry, an Integrated Rating exercise has been conducted yearly since 2012 with the goal of assessing the performance of utilities on a variety of factors, including their capacity to sustain improvements year after year and their ability to remain financially sustainable. The present rating exercise, which is the 10th in a series, has thoroughly evaluated and changed the rating process.

According to the Ministry, the assessment now places more focus on financial performance while also evaluating operational effectiveness and the DISCOMs' external ecosystem.

First-ever Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD) launched

Singh introduced the first-ever Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) for the FY 2020–21 as part of the numerous reform initiatives aimed at guaranteeing the finest services possible for electricity consumers across the nation.

According to the Ministry, the report accurately depicts the state of consumer services across different DISCOMs.

On a seven-point scale, the DISCOMs have been assessed according to many specified parameters. The goal is to make it possible for top-performing DISCOMs to share their best practices while also assisting other DISCOMs in identifying crucial areas for performance improvement.

According to the Union Electricity Ministry, these steps will clear the way for an effective and sustainable power distribution industry.

(With inputs from ANI)