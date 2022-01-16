Centre Launches Stamp To Commemorate India-made Covaxin On COVID Vaccination Anniversary

As Indians celebrate the COVID-19 vaccination anniversary on Sunday, January 16, the Union government has decided to commemorate the ‘historic’ day with a stamp dedicated towards the development and the launch of the Indian-built COVID-19 vaccine: Covaxin. The stamp has been launched to laud the efforts of the Indian scientists for the development of India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech.

Centre launches stamp to commemorate development of Covaxin

The stamp consists of the ICMR’s logo and a picture of a woman getting jabbed by a healthcare worker. It also has a vial of the Covaxin, where its scientific name has been written. (BBV152).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the stamp in a tweet, and said, “On the occasion of 1 Year Of Vaccine Drive, a postage stamp has been released on the indigenous Covaxin developed jointly by ICMR and Bharat Biotech, realizing PM Narendra Modi Ji's dream of 'Self-reliant India'. I heartily congratulate and thank all the scientists on this occasion.”

आज #1YearOfVaccineDrive के अवसर पर PM @NarendraModi जी के 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' के सपने को साकार करते हुए, ICMR और भारत बायोटेक ने मिलकर जो स्वदेशी कोवैक्सीन विकसित की है, उस पर डाक टिकट जारी किया गया है।



मैं सभी वैज्ञानिकों को इस अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई व धन्यवाद देता हूं। pic.twitter.com/3SKE2wvUqE — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 16, 2022

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine will be looked upon as a very significant achievement in history, as the vaccine was the only antidote against the raging pandemic. Thousands of lives have been saved due to the buildout of the vaccination against it. Two Indian-manufactured vaccines -Serum Institute of India’ Covishield & Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have played a significant role in inoculating a large number of people across the country.



India has been able to vaccinate a massive population of more than 157 crore across states and UTs due to the rollout of various campaigns launched by the union government. The Centre had also made the COVID-19 vaccination free for all people in the country.

PM Modi hails all stakeholders of vaccination drive on 1st anniversary

To mark the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to express his gratitude to all those who have been part of the vaccination drive. PM Modi went on to say that the nation's vaccine campaign has made a significant contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 disease. The drive has resulted in the saving of lives and hence the preservation of livelihoods.

Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive.



I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive.



Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022

“When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, we did not know much about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines,” PM Modi further wrote in another tweet.

Image: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya, PTI