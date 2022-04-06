Centre Launches Temple 360 Portal; Enables Live Darshan Of Jyotirlingas, Char Dham Online

Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (celebrating 75 years of India's Independence), launched Temple 360 portal for the devotees to do Live darshan of prominent religious sites in India, some notable among those include the Char Dham and 12 Jyotirlingas.

Lekhi inaugurated the portal on April 2, 2022 on the occassion of Hindu New year at Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA). The portal will soon have Live camera feeds of temples from across states in India. Minister Lekhi unveiling the portal said, "temple 360 is that digital platform where anyone can visit or do darshan of 12 Jyotirlinga and Char Dham from any location.” The devotees apart from doing online darshan, will also be able to do e-Aarti and get e-Prashad. Moreover, the facilities of e-Shringar and e-Donation will also be available for the devotees to have a personal experience of visiting the respective temple.

The website takes devotees virtually at the location with an immersive experience as if they are personally visiting the temple site. More e-Services are planned to be added over a period of time.

The website currently offers Live streaming of rituals from 12 Jyotirlingas and Char Dhams - Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Dwarka (Gujarat), Puri (Odisha) and Rameshwaram (TN). Some of the other prominent temples currently available for Live darshan include : Somnath in Gujarat; Kashi Vishwanath in UP; Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra; Ghrishneshwar in Maharashtra.

Centre's Char Dham connectivity corridor

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has undertaken a road construction programme to improve connectivity of the Char Dham (Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunothri & Gangothri) in Uttarakhand. Out of total 53 civil works covering the entire length of 889 km under Chardham project, 40 civil works of total project cost amounting to Rs. 9474 crore (including cost of pre-construction works amounting to Rs. 491 cr.) in a length of 673 km have been sanctioned. 34 works in a length of 604 km amounting to Rs. 7923 crore have been awarded out of which 30 works amounting to Rs. 7679 cr. in length of 589 km are ongoing and 78 km length has been completed.

The Central Government has launched a train that will cover the Ramayana circuit, covering over 7,500 kms taking devotees to all the important places associated with Lord Ram.

IMAGE : PTI