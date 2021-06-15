Centre Launches Trusted Telecom Portal Six Months Post The Cabinet Approval

Quick links:
Source- Unsplash/Representative Image
On Monday, India approved the Trusted Telecom Portal following Cabinet's approval to the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector in December last year. The Trusted Telecom Portal will work to declare a list of trusted sources and products for installation in the country’s telecom networks. The Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) will have access to log into the portal www.trustedtelecom.gov.in for information regarding telecom products and the vendors. The portal was developed by The Centre for Development of Telematics, and it was launched before stipulated time even though the ongoing pandemic imposed certain constraints on the developing team of CDoT, the hosting provider RailTel, dedicated staff of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the supporting stakeholder representatives from the TSPs and equipment vendors.
Telecom is the critical underlying infrastructure for all other sectoral infrastructures of the nation, thus acts of security breaches in the telecom infrastructure have disastrous consequences on the integrity quotient of data and information. The Telecom Service Providers (TSP) under the license of the Government of India provides telecommunication services such as voice, video, and data.
Over the past years, Internet has penetrated the social structure of the country and with that issues of cyber-attacks, security breaches, and intelligence gatherings have increased. It is also speculated that the introduction of a 5G network will increase qualitatively and quantitatively security concerns from telecom networks.
The prevalent issue of state and non-state actors trying to compromise the telecom networks have been shared by several other countries. In order to address these concerns, several countries have already taken significant measures especially on the avenues of sourcing telecom products and services.
Indian Government on December 16, 2020, took the following sets of directives in order to address the network breach issue:-