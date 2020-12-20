Centre Lifts Visitors' Cap On ASI Monuments & Heritage Sites; Physical Tickets Permitted

The Central government on Friday removed the cap on the number of people visiting monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and gave powers to concerned superintending archaeologists to decide on the per day figure of visitors with respective district magistrate.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mentions that the sale of physical tickets to visit the centrally protected monuments and heritage sites may also resume in places of network inconvenience.

As many as 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites protected by the ASI were closed since March 17 this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also permitted the sound and light programmes that had been banned ever since the countrywide lockdown was announced to avoid the spread of Coronavirus that has so far infected over one crore people in the country.

All ASI monuments across India have reopened for the public since July 6 with full security and precautionary measures in place. Since its reopening, SOPs are being followed in every state and district where these monuments are located.

A limited number of visitors were allowed to enter only through e-tickets and mandatory wearing of masks was followed as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Tourists rush on reopening of heritage sites in Maharashtra

The Bibi Ka Maqbara, a 17th-century monument here in Maharashtra, received 540 visitors on the first day of opening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown, while the world-famous caves of Ajanta and Ellora together saw nearly 450 tourists, officials said on Friday.

These tourist hotspots along with other popular monuments in this central Maharashtra district reopened on December 10 after being closed since March-end due to the lockdown, which has now been eased to a large extent. Ticketing is being done online to avoid crowding and tourists started visiting the monuments on the very first day of their reopening, an official said.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) circle office in Aurangabad, Ajanta and Ellora caves, located on the city's outskirts, saw 86 and 360 (including one foreigner) visitors, respectively.

However, the number of visitors on the day 1 of reopening - 540 - was the highest at the Bibi Ka Maqbara, the Mughal-era monument which is an imitation of Agra's Taj Mahal, the ASI office said. The Daulatabad Fort saw 170 visitors, while ancient- era rock-cut caves located within city limits received 94 tourists, it said.

