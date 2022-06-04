Centre Likely To Approve Military Recruitment Scheme 'Agnipath' Soon; Meeting On June 4

After a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army is ready to restart its recruitment drive. The new Agnipath recruitment scheme for the induction of soldiers in three defence services is likely to be approved by the Union Cabinet soon.

A high-level meet including top government functionaries and top military leaders is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 4, to discuss the final contours of the Agnipath recruitment scheme under which soldiers in three services would be recruited for four-year tenures, Government sources informed news agency ANI.

As per reports, the Agnipath scheme is a new name given to the ‘Tour of Duty entry scheme’ by the Indian Army. Two years ago, the armed forces began discussions on the Tour of Duty scheme, under which soldiers would be recruited on a short-term contract, trained, and deployed in different fields.

How will the 'Agnipath' scheme benefit the youth?

After the initial training of around six months, around 20 to 25% of recruited youth known as 'Agniveers' would be given longer tenures while others would be released with a severance package which would be around Rs 10-12 lakh, as per the initial plans. If everything happens as per the plans, the recruitment process for the first batch of Agniveers may start in the next three to four months, the sources said. The forces will also have the option of recruiting specialists for specific tasks who would perform the desired role.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces had been halted. The soldiers relieved from the service would be provided assistance in getting placed in civilian jobs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: AP