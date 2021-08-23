In a big move towards potentially crushing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is likely to ban both factions of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Founded on July 31, 1993, the conglomerate of 26 outfits including the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Dukhtaran-e-Millat has spearheaded the separatist movement in J&K for over two decades. Perceived as an extension of the alliance which unsuccessfully contested in the 1987 Assembly polls, its clout has reduced in the last few years.

As per sources, some Hurriyat leaders allegedly sold MBBS seats in Pakistan to aspirants from Kashmir which otherwise costs up to Rs.12 lakh each. Some officials told PTI that this money was “put into channels that ended up in supporting programmes and projects pertaining to terrorism and separatism like payment for organising stone-pelting". They contended that the Hurriyat factions might be banned under Section 3(1) of the UAPA for not only conniving with terrorist groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba but also allegedly waging war against India as a part of a criminal conspiracy.

Crackdown on the Hurriyat

The separatist conglomerate split into two factions in 2005- the moderate group led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the hardline faction headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. So far, several individuals associated with separatism including those from the Hurriyat have been arrested in a terror funding case. These include Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Geelani’s close aide Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, JKLF chief Yasin Malik and DeM head Asiya Andrabi.

In February 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir as an "unlawful association" and banned it for 5 years under the UAPA. According to the MHA, this organization is in close touch with terrorist outfits, supports the secession of a part of the territory from India besides being involved in anti-national activities. On August 8, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri.

The central agency alleged that the members of JeI have been collecting funds in the name of charity and welfare activities but using them to further violent and secessionist activities. It added that these funds are being channelised to terror outfits and accused JeI of recruiting youth in the Union Territory to participate in secessionist activities. The locations raided included the premises of office bearers and members of the proscribed organization and the trusts which it purportedly controls.