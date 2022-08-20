Centre Likely To Grant Emergency Powers To Armed Forces To Acquire Weapon Systems Quickly

With a view to strengthen the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces to tackle any situation, the Defence Ministry is likely to allow defence forces to buy critical weapons systems or equipment faster under emergency acquisition powers.

The emergency powers give the military the ability to quickly acquire any new or existing equipment in order to better prepare for combat.

According to ANI, a high-level Defence Ministry meeting scheduled for next week is slated to debate the case for giving emergency acquisition capabilities to the Armed Forces.

The powers, which were first given to the armed forces in 2016 after the Uri surgical strikes during a time of increased tensions with Pakistan, have proven useful in resolving the military impasse that has been going on with China since May 2020.

According to the sources, the armed services must spend money from their own financial allotment on the new purchases rather than requesting permission from the Defence Ministry. The armed forces have a long list of equipment to buy and will use the powers to buy both indigenous as well as foreign manufactured products.

Weapons and equipment can be procured quickly

If the Defence Ministry allows the forces to acquire weapons quickly under the emergency acquisition powers, it will strengthen the preparedness of the forces to deal with any conflict as in the previous approvals, the defence forces had the power to sign deals for equipment worth Rs 300 crore and the products had to be delivered within three months to one year, the sources said.

Previously, by using these powers granted to the forces by the government in phases, the defence forces have strengthened their preparedness through these acquisitions as the Indian Air Force and the Army received 'Heron' unmanned aerial vehicles, which are now being used for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the northeast to keep an eye on Chinese activities.

The military also got long-range missiles that can strike ground targets. As the Sig Sauer assault rifles have now been included into all three forces, the Army and the IAF also utilised these abilities to boost their small arms.

The government is once again giving the defence forces more of these powers at a time when China is engaging in aggressive manoeuvres on the Taiwan front, launching several missiles, and engaging in regional acts of hegemony.

On the other hand, Pakistani authorities are also attempting to conduct operations near the Gujarat coast along the maritime border with India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, Representative