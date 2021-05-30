Centre Likely To Lift Ban On Industrial Use Of Oxygen After Gradual Dip In COVID-19 Cases

The Government of India is most likely to lift restrictions on the use of liquid oxygen for some priority industries in the next 2-3 days as demand for medical oxygen has come down owing to a gradual reduction in COVID-19 infections in the country. The Government on April 25 had banned the oxygen supply for industrial purposes, ensuring that all available and uninterrupted supply is directed across the country for COVID-19 patients. The Centre had also waived off basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months keeping in mind the shortage of supply across some states.

However, PTI on Sunday quoted officials saying "the demand for medical oxygen has come down. Some priority industries will get oxygen in the next 2-3 days."

Exercising the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had directed the states to ensure that "use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose and all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available...for medical purposes only".

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday also spoke about the immense challenge of meeting the increased demands of medical oxygen in the country amid the COVID surge. He said that daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 million tonnes (MT) in normal times, which has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT to mitigate the increased demands of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

The Centre on Saturday reconstituted the six empowered groups set up for COVID-19 management to make 10 panels, expanding their ambit to look into issues like availability of oxygen, vaccination, emergency response and economic welfare measures. According to an official order, the issues related to oxygen production, import, the establishment of PSA plants will be dealt with by an empowered group, whose convenor will be the Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and it will have 10 members.

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 in new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, as per the Union health ministry's update on Sunday. This has taken the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800. The daily positivity rate declined to 8.02%, remaining below the 10%-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36%.

(With PTI inputs)