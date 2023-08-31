Centre Likely To Provide Timeframe On Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood Restoration Today

After more than four years of Jammu and Kashmir's conversion into a Union Territory, the Centre is likely to present a definitive timeframe for the restoration of the region's statehood to the Supreme Court on Thursday. Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, is scheduled to address a constitution bench of the top court, currently engaged in hearing a series of pleas challenging the revocation of Article 370, which conferred special constitutional status upon J&K.

This comes after the Centre's statement made on Tuesday, relayed through Solicitor General Mehta, to the apex court. The statement underscored that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not intended to be a permanent arrangement. The Centre conveyed its intent to provide a comprehensive account of its stance on this complex political issue during the court proceedings on August 31.

Mehta emphasised, "The Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a permanent thing. So far as Ladakh is concerned, its UT status is going to remain for some time."

Centre likely to provide timeframe on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration

On Tuesday, Solicitor General Mehta said that he would make an elaborate statement regarding the future status of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This significant statement is slated to take place before the constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The bench also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

During the ongoing hearings, Mehta defended the Centre's decision to eliminate the special status of the former state and execute its reorganisation. While acknowledging the significance of democracy, the bench acknowledged the challenges posed by the national security context and the need for state reorganization. However, the court also underscored the impermissibility of perpetuating a lack of electoral democracy indefinitely.

The bench asserted, "This has to come to an end... give us the specific time frame as to when will you restore actual democracy. We want to record this," prompting SG Mehta and Attorney General R Venkataramani to consult with the political executive for directives and return with the necessary information.

Notably, on August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, by abrogating Article 370. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.