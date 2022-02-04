Centre Likely To Refer Uniform Civil Code Issue To 22nd Law Commission: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday that a proposal to examine issues relating to Uniform Civil Code would be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission. The statement came after Dubey raised the issue of UCC while speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on December 1.

Rijiju said, in view of the importance of the subject matter, the sensitivity involved and the fact that it requires an in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, the proposal was referred to the law commission.

"A proposal to examine issues relating to a Uniform Civil Code and make recommendations were forwarded to the 21st Law Commission. However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on 31.08.2018. The matter may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India," Rijiju said in a written reply to Dubey.

Nishikant Dubey had urged his party-led central government to expedite the process to bring in a law to implement the Uniform Civil Code. He stated that Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

If implemented, UCC is likely to provide a common law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. At present, different religions have their own different laws to regulate marriage, divorce, etc, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, and the Indian Christian Marriages Act.

The Centre had recently told Delhi High Court that it would examine the need for a Uniform Civil Code and hold consultation with various stakeholders after it receives a report from the Law Commission on the subject. The affidavit stated that 21st Law Commission undertook detailed research on the matter and uploaded a paper on family law. The affidavit was in response to a writ petition filed by advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in the Delhi HC.

