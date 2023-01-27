'Centre Made Mockery Of Netaji': SP's Maurya On Padma Vibhushan To Mulayam Singh

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday demanded the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav, stating that the government has made a 'mockery' of the party patriarch’s stature and contributions by giving the Padma Vibhushan.

“By giving Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the government of India has made a mockery of Netaji’s stature, work, and contributions to the nation. If Netaji had to be respected then he should have been honored with Bharat Ratna,” tweeted Maurya following Yadav being posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honor.

A similar opinion was expressed by Samajwadi party spokesperson IP Singh. “Except the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, no other honour befits the son of the soil, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav. An announcement should be made to give Bharat Ratna to our respected Netaji without any delay.”

Centre announces Padma awardees

The Centre announced the recipients of this year's Padma awards on January 25, the eve of the nation's 74th Republic Day which included Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also known as “Netaji”. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s award was received by his brother. The Samajwadi Party founder passed away last year on October 10.

“He raised the voice for the poor, laborers, youth, students, lawyers, unemployed and worked for every section of society and took historic decisions in favor of army personnel when he was defense minister, " party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said.